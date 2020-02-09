Read of the Week Feb 9 to 15

Read of the Week Feb 9 to 15

Dearest George by Alicia Souza

  Feb 09 2020
  • updated: Feb 09 2020, 00:15am ist
Dearest George

Alicia Souza has been referred to as a ‘happiness illustrator’ for the snippets of happy incidents, funny conversations or daily life musings she draws.Told in her distinctive comic style, the book is a quirky, illustrated love letter to her husband that borrows from the author's own life and promises to be instantly relatable to anyone who has ever been in love. It captures the 'human-ness', the warmth of voice and even the sweatiness that's part of holding the hand of the one you adore. The book also comes with gold foiling, a sticker sheet, a tear-out postcard and laugh-out loud strips about everyday love. 

