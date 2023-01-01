Read Of The Week (Jan 1 to Jan 7)

No Indian spymaster has, until now, written a memoir. A S Dulat is the first to do so, and in A Life In The Shadows, he does it with considerable élan.

He is one of India’s most successful spymasters, his name synonymous with the Kashmir issue. His methods of engagement and accommodation with all people and perspectives from one of the most conflicted states are legendary. The author of two bestselling books, Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years (2014) and The Spy Chronicles: R&AW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace (2018), Dulat’s views

on India, Pakistan and Kashmir are well known and sought after.

Yet, very little is known about him, primarily because the former spymaster has been notoriously private about his personal life.

In this unusual and unique memoir, Dulat breaks that silence for the first time.

This is not a traditional, linear narrative as much as a selection of stories from across space and time. Still bound by the rules of secrecy of his