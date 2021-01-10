Read Of The Week (Jan 10 to Jan 16)

Amongst the multitudes of tombs in the City of the Dead in Cairo, there lies buried a lone Indian — an eminent scholar, writer, debonair statesman and a leader of the Indian freedom movement. Who is he? How did he get there?

For a man who used both the lectern and the pen to devastating effect in the cause of the Indian Independence movement, very little is known of Syud Hossain. Born to an aristocratic family in Calcutta, he started a career in journalism early in life and became the editor of Motilal Nehru’s nationalist newspaper, The Independent. After a brief elopement with Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Hossain, under immense pressure from Motilal Nehru and Gandhi, annulled the marriage and was asked to stay away from the country for a few years. Flitting from one place to another, making homes of hotel rooms, Syud Hossain inspired and irked in equal measure. He was appointed the first ever Indian ambassador to Egypt, where he died while in service and was laid to rest in Cairo.

A Forgotten Ambassador in Cairo offers an illuminating narrative of Hossain’s life, interspersed with historical details that landscapes a vivid political picture of that era. Through primary sources that include Hossain’s private papers, the British Intelligence files, letters of his friends and contemporary newspapers, the author, N S Vinodh, brings to life a man who has been relegated far too long to the shadows of time.