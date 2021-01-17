Read Of The Week (Jan 17 to Jan 23)

Soumitra Chatterjee was one of the most celebrated actors in world cinema. A man of many pursuits, he was a thespian, poet and performer. Above all, Soumitra was the foremost representative of the best of Bengali culture and perhaps its greatest ambassador. This book explores the making of Soumitra Chatterjee through his early years and his relationships with Sisir Kumar Bhaduri and Satyajit Ray. His 14 films with Ray are a testament to his versatility and virtuosity.

As an actor, he was constantly on the look out for fresh challenges. Throughout his theatrical career, he not only adapted and directed several acclaimed plays, but also kept returning to the stage for sustenance and inspiration. His poetry and art are more personal and offer an insight into his idealistic and cultured soul. Analysing the most important roles of his career, and charting the single-minded dedication and passion that he brought to each one of them, this work reflects on Soumitra Chatterjee's stardom and longevity in an industry that saw great changes during his lifetime. Featuring 70 exclusive photographs, the book illuminates the versatile facets of a towering artiste — a Renaissance man — who along with Ray, brought Bengal to the forefront of the cinematic world.