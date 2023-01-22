Read Of The Week (Jan 22 to Jan 28)

Does writing have a nationality? Are writers defined by
geography, language, religion, gender and ethnicity alone, or are there other attributes that identify them? In ‘Ways Of Being’ edited by Sabyn Javeri, 15 of the most articulate and creative non-fiction writers from Pakistan
eloquently demonstrate, as Javeri says, “Who you are is more accurately represented by what you stand for, than by where you are from.”
Large-scale migration and transnational mobility have rendered national borders porous, while the Internet has internationalised communication in a way that practically erases territorial boundaries.
This rich and fascinating collection of reflections, reminiscences, musings and excellent writing features authors such as Sadia Khatri, Kamila Shamsie, Saba Karim Khan, and Noren Haq, among others.
Sabyn Javeri is a senior lecturer of Writing, Literature & Creative Writing at New York University, Abu Dhabi. She is the author of Hijabistan, a collection of short stories, and of the novel, Nobody Killed Her. Her writing has been widely anthologised and published in Litro, South Asian Review, The Journal of Commonwealth Literature and Wasafiri, among others.
