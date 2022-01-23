Read Of The Week (Jan 23 to Jan 29)

Liberty After Freedom explores the origins of what is today considered the most important fundamental right in the Indian Constitution — the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed by Article 21. This is the article which, in recent years, made the right to privacy as well as the decriminalisation of homosexuality possible. Without a doubt, this article has had the most outsized influence on the progressive development of rights in India. But the story of how it was birthed is deeply controversial and its passage in the Constituent Assembly divided opinion like no other feature of the Constitution.

When India gave herself the Constitution on 26 January 1950, both life and liberty were thought to be in peril because the Constituent Assembly decided not to grant due process protection to them. This book explores the intellectual beginnings of this paramount fundamental right in order to decode and unravel the controversies which raged at the time the Constitution was being crafted.

Drawing extensively on the Constituent Assembly debates as well as a wide array of scholarly literature, the book questions long-held beliefs and sheds new and important light on the fraught history of due process and Article 21.

The author, Rohan J Alva, is a counsel practising in the Supreme Court of India.