Read Of The Week (Jan 31 to Feb 6)

Part travelogue, part ancient history and part analysis of the fate of Buddhist heritage, Buddha in Gandhara is the saga of ancient Buddhist cities of Gandhara — a region that extended from north-western Pakistan to the eastern and north-eastern Afghanistan.

Written in a simple and accessible style, the book gives you a glimpse into a glorious as well as tumultuous past through the stories of cities that once dotted the highroad connecting India with Central Asia and China. It traces the network of Asian trade routes that nourished these cities with goods, people and ideas and trains the spotlight on the magnificent art of Gandhara that still clings to the ruins of these heritage cities and also those that are showcased in the museums of Asia and Europe.

Sunita Dwivedi left her full time job as a journalist in the late nineties to pursue her passion for travelling and photography on the Silk Road through Asia and Europe. She has been retracing the Silk Road through China, Central Asia and India for over two decades now.