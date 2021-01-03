Read Of The Week (Jan 3rd to Jan 9th)

Bestselling author and diplomat, Amish, has released his second non-fiction book — Dharma: Decoding the Epics for A Meaningful Life.

Co-authored with his sister Bhavna Roy, the book offers practical, philosophical lessons drawn from our epics; lessons that are particularly relevant in the modern troubled times we live in. The book is written in a conversational style (echoing the method of many ancient Upanishads). Through those conversations between immensely-relatable characters set in modern-day India, readers can gain insights into different practical philosophical lessons from the Mahabharata and from Amish’s fiction books, the Shiva Trilogy and Ram Chandra series.

Speaking about the book, Amish said, “Our ancients said that stories are a vehicle to understanding philosophies. And at the heart of all Indian schools of philosophies is the apparently simple, but also hugely complex question: What is Dharma? If we can understand Dharma to some extent, we can lead a more meaningful life. And isn’t that what all of us seek? This conversation is even more important as we are confronted with a series of back-breaking challenges these days: Pandemics, climate change, conflicts between nations, breakdown of community and family structures. How do we cope with times that are this tough? That’s the conversation we hope to trigger through this book, in an easy style that even those who are not familiar with our epics or ancient stories, can understand.”