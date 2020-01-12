Read of the Week (Jan 5-12)

Chhotu: A tale of Partition and love

Set against the backdrop of Partition and the horrors that followed, Chhotu: A Tale of Partition and Love, written by Varud Gupta and illustrated by Ayushi Rastogi, is a coming-of-age story of an unlikely hero and a parable of a past that doesn’t feel too removed from the present. As Chhotu struggles to understand what freedom truly means, the young lad realises that his world, and the world of those around him, is about to change forever. A graphic novel that breathes life into love, friendship and longing during a turbulent period, it is art at its evocative best. 

