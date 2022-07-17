Read Of The Week (July 17 to July 23)

Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’ Sone Chandi Ke Buth is a collection of writings on cinema that includes the observations, thoughts and reflections of one of the pioneering filmmakers in the country, edited and translated from Urdu by Syeda Hameed and Sukhpreet Kahlon.

The book is a collection of short stories, essays, and articles on famous film personalities and varied aspects of the film industry. It includes his candid observations on famous actors, writers and directors such as Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Satyajit Ray, Meena Kumari, Balraj Sahni and V Shantaram.

A common thread running through them all is his emphasis on making socially relevant films rather than those that succumb to the pull of glamour and the box office.

In addition to a series of essays focused on various aspects of cinema and short stories set in the context of the film industry, this volume in English brings a section of his writings as a film journalist for the Bombay Chronicle in the late 1930s and early 1940s. Not only does this book illuminate the functioning and concerns of the film industry at the time, but they also offer remarkable insight into the beginnings of film criticism in the country. Abbas’ matter-of-fact style and the didactic element in his prose illustrate the humanistic ideals that were at the very core of his thought.