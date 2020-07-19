Read of the Week (July 19 to July 25)

Too Much And Never Enough

  • Jul 19 2020, 01:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 01:45 ist
Too Much And Never Enough

In this revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L Trump shines a bright light on the dark history of their family to explain how her uncle became the man who now, many believe, threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric.

Mary Trump spent much of her childhood in her grandparents’ large, imposing house in the heart of Queens, New York, where Donald and his four siblings grew up. She describes a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse.

She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office. A firsthand witness to countless holiday meals and family interactions, Mary brings an incisive wit and unexpected humour to sometimes grim, often confounding events. 

