Read Of The Week (July 24 to July 30)

After the stellar success of the international bestselling title Ikigai, Héctor García and Francesc Miralles are back with another book — Shinrin Yoku.

As we strive to find our purpose, our ‘Ikigai’, it is important that we rejuvenate our souls and cultivate peace. That’s where the ancient art of Shinrin Yoku comes in.

Shinrin Yoku, the concept of forest therapy or forest bathing, refers to taking mindful walks amidst nature to relieve stress and realign our energies. A cornerstone of healing and

healthcare in Japan, people there continue to seek a healthy and fulfilled life in the lap of nature.

Through their new book, the authors take a deep dive into the benefits of forest bathing — discussing the science, philosophy, and history behind it; they strive to inform readers how they too can transform their life, practice self-acceptance, and attain mindfulness through nature.

The book also offers tips not only on being fully present and mindful while in the forest but also on how to tap into that mindfulness at home — even if home is in the busiest and most crowded of cities.