Read Of The Week (July 30 to Aug 5)

Read Of The Week (July 30 to Aug 5)

Tree & Serpent

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2023, 01:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 01:45 ist
Tree &amp; Serpent

Published in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Tree & Serpent: Early Buddhist Art in India by John Guy is a pioneering study of the emergence of Buddhist art in southern India, featuring vibrant photography of rare works, many published here for the first time.

Named for two primary motifs in Buddhist art, the sacred bodhi tree and the protective snake, this is the first publication to foreground devotional works produced in the Deccan from 200 BCE to 400 CE. Unlike traditional narratives, which focus on northern India (where the Buddha was born, taught, and died), this groundbreaking book presents Buddhist art from monastic sites in the south. Long neglected, this is among the earliest surviving bodies of Buddhist art, and among the most sublimely beautiful. An international team of researchers contributes new scholarship on the sculptural and devotional art associated with Buddhism, and masterpieces from recently excavated Buddhist sites are published here for the first time — including Kanaganahalli and Phanigiri, the most important new discoveries in a generation.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Books
nonfiction

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

 