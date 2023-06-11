Read Of The Week (June 11 to June 17)

On 2 August 1993, a red-letter day for democracy in India, elections were indefinitely postponed through an order issued by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), T N Seshan. The CEC, ironically, is tasked to ‘conduct’ elections, so who in his right mind would do such a thing in a democracy? Seshan had put everything on the line while signing that order. And it was an indication of the lengths he would go to do what he believed was the right thing. And the Supreme Court too did not find the order to be unlawful.

In his autobiography, Through the Broken Glass, Seshan brings to light his years of struggles to usher in a new era of electoral reforms in India. Not the one to mince words, Seshan’s devil-may-care attitude and righteous self-awareness took even the Union governments by surprise. Written by a person who never cowered to the high and mighty, this is a no-holds-barred account from the man who revolutionised the electoral process. The book promises to be a testament to the grit and determination of someone who waged a lone battle to bring about a colossal change in the Indian electoral system.