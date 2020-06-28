Read Of The Week (June 28 to July 4)

Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India

Best-selling author Amish has launched his new book Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India. Set in 11th century India, the book begins with the shattering invasion of Mahmud of Ghazni and his Turkic hordes, as they destroy the Somnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The book then traces the epic adventure and inspiring legend of the warrior-hero King Suheldev as he unites Indians across religions, castes and regions under his leadership and mounts a fierce resistance against the foreign invaders. It all culminates in the magnificent Battle of Bahraich, where King Suheldev destroys the Turkic army down to the last man. This is the story of a hero, who fights to defend his motherland, making huge personal sacrifices, displaying glorious leadership and courage beyond compare.

 

