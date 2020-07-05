Read Of The Week (June 29 to July 4)

Six years in the making, The Pink Line follows protagonists from nine countries all over the globe to tell the story of how LGBT rights are taking centre stage in the 21st century. From refugees in South Africa to activists in Egypt and transgender women in Russia, The Pink Line unfolds intimate and deeply affecting stories of individuals, families and communities.

The author also reveals how a troubling new equation has come in to play: While same-sex marriages and gender transitions are now celebrated in some parts of the world, laws to criminalise homosexuality and gender non-conformity have been strengthened in others.

A work of great scope and wonderful storytelling, this book explores how issues of sexuality and gender identity divide and unite the world today.