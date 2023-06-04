Read Of The Week (June 4 to June 10)

The Essential U R Ananthamurthy

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 02:00 ist
The Essential U R Ananthamurthy, edited by N Manu Chakravarthy and Chandan Gowda, is a five-part compendium of select fictional and non-fictional works, poetry, and autobiographical writings from one of India’s most illustrious and outspoken writers.

The section ‘Novels’ portrays characters in conflict with tradition, idealism, and modernity in a rapidly changing independent India through excerpts from powerful novels such as Samskara, Bharathipura, Avasthe, and Bhava. ‘Poetry’ presents five evocative poems on the themes of power and politics. ‘Short Stories’ highlights the chief themes that preoccupied Ananthamurthy — the constraints of the traditional order, the cultural dominance of the West, the sinister workings of power, and the creativity of political dissent. The final section, ‘Memoirs’, gathers Ananthamurthy’s memories of family, friendships, work, and travel from the different phases of his life. The collection offers a rich glimpse into the mind of one of modern India’s most profound writers and thinkers and demonstrates why Ananthamurthy’s works will endure for generations to come.

Books
Fiction
nonfiction

