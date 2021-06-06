Read Of The Week (June 6 to June 12)

Anya Hindmarch is a mother of five, stepmother, entrepreneur and a globally renowned businesswoman.

In If In Doubt, Wash Your Hair, she shares what she has learned during her busy and eclectic life, what she still worries about, and what advice she has received along the way.

From practical tips and quick fixes to profound observations about confidence and creativity, this inspiring handbook will show you how to live a little better — and why sometimes, the answer can be as simple as washing your hair.

Anya Hindmarch founded her company as a teenager in 1987. She has since grown it into an award-winning global brand known for its craftsmanship, creativity and sense of humour, including the hugely successful ‘I’m Not a Plastic Bag’ campaign.

An advocate of British design and arts, Anya is NED of the British Fashion Council and Emeritus Trustee of the Royal Academy of Arts and the Design Museum.

She was appointed Governor of the University of the Arts in 2010 and a Prime Minister’s Business Ambassador in 2011, holds both and MBE and a CBE and is a Trustee of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.