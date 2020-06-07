Read Of The Week (June 7th to June 13th)

Read Of The Week (June 7th to June 13th)

This Too Shall Pass

  Jun 07 2020
We live in a culture of limitless choice and life is now more complex than ever. In This Too Shall Pass, acclaimed psychotherapist Julia Samuel draws on hours of conversations with her patients to show how we can learn to adapt and thrive during our most difficult and transformative experiences.

Illuminated by the latest social and psychological research, this book unflinchingly deals with the hard times one faces in family, love, work, health and identity. From a woman deciding whether to leave her husband for a younger lover to a father handling a serious medical diagnosis, these powerful, unforgettable and deeply intimate stories about everyday people will inform our understanding of our own unique response to change and enlighten the way we approach challenges at every stage of life.

