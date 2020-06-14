Read Of The Week (June14 to June 20)

This new work by award-winning science journalist Dr Michael Mosley promises to provide comprehensive information about the Coronavirus pandemic, how to ward off infection and safeguard your mental and physical health during isolation. The author experienced the effects of the virus firsthand, as he and both his sons — medical professionals in their twenties — all became ill during the height of the pandemic in London.

Now recovered, Dr Mosley shares his insights and explains the science behind the greatest public health crisis of our time. From the emergence of the novel virus in China at the end of 2019 to its rapid worldwide spread, this clear, detailed guide provides you with a basic understanding of the virus, how it jumps from person to person, how it can be overcome and the most effective ways to protect yourself and your family.

Offering highly readable, easy-to-digest information about this global pandemic, this books hopes to help you feel better informed.