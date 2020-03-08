Read of the Week (March 8th to 14th)

Read of the Week (March 8th to 14th)

Fearless: Stories of Amazing Women from Pakistan

  Mar 08 2020
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 01:45am ist

Through the ages, strong, inspirational women and girls have risen in response to uncertainty and injustice. A timeless call-to-arms that many like Fatima Jinnah, Asma Jahangir, Sheema Kermani, Nighat Dad and Malala Yousafzai have always been answering — demonstrating that one girl can change everything. Fearless: Stories of Amazing Women from Pakistan chronicles the lives of such 50 incredible women — scientists, lawyers, politicians, activists and artists — who incite hope, inspire action and initiate dialogue. This beautifully illustrated book holds up a mirror to South Asians across the world and highlights the fact that their voices are as crucial as anyone else’s.

