Read of the Week (March 8th to 14th)

Through the ages, strong, inspirational women and girls have risen in response to uncertainty and injustice. A timeless call-to-arms that many like Fatima Jinnah, Asma Jahangir, Sheema Kermani, Nighat Dad and Malala Yousafzai have always been answering — demonstrating that one girl can change everything. Fearless: Stories of Amazing Women from Pakistan chronicles the lives of such 50 incredible women — scientists, lawyers, politicians, activists and artists — who incite hope, inspire action and initiate dialogue. This beautifully illustrated book holds up a mirror to South Asians across the world and highlights the fact that their voices are as crucial as anyone else’s.