Read of the Week (May 10th to May 16th)

A drop of blood

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 10 2020, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 01:45 ist
A Drop of Blood was originally written by Joginder Paul, considered to be one of the greatest Urdu novelists of the 20th century. His work is now available in English for the first time and has been translated by Snehal Shingavi. This short, blistering novel cleverly explores the insidious ways in which the mighty habitually prey upon the vulnerable. It is a powerful satire about institutional corruption and greed.

Mohan Karan has been blessed with exceptional good looks and a rare blood type. An orphan with few connections, he finds that his degree in English literature is unable to secure him a proper job. However, he discovers he can make good money by selling his blood to a private blood bank. And while this opens up unexpected possibilities for this unemployed graduate, little does he realise that it all comes at a great personal cost.

 

