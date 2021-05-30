Read of the Week (May 30 to June 5)

A literary and artistic response to the most urgent issues that face humanity now — climate change and the pandemic — Anthropocene by Sudeep Sen tackles the complexities head-on with honesty and sensitivity, without any compromise.

Simultaneously engaging multiple genres — creative non-fiction, essay, prose, poetry and photography — the book interrogates our lives against the backdrop of a dangerously fraught and ever-changing landscape, on the emotional, physical, micro and macro levels.

Amid all the negative noise in the world, this comes as a quiet artistic offering — a testament to our fervent times where the ever-increasing ravages of climate change scar humanity, where fascist politics overrides the silence of introspection, where the cleaving schism between the rich and poor becomes ever-widening, where racism peaks at an all-time high, where toxicity among people proliferates, and fake news abounds.

Ultimately, the book is a plea for positivity and prayer — it urges us to slow down, to introspect, to consume less. It is time once again to learn how to love selflessly and embrace “Hope, heed, heal — our song, in present tense.”