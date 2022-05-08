Read Of The Week (May 8 to May 14)

People in a resilient society are able to bounce back from shocks, such as pandemics and economic crises. Lacking resilience, societies, families, and individuals can reach tipping points from which they cannot recover.

The Resilient Society by Princeton University economist Markus K Brunnermeier shows how individuals, institutions and nations can successfully navigate a dynamic, globalised economy filled with unknown risks. The author applies his macroeconomic insights to public health, innovation, public debt overhang, inequality, climate change and challenges to the global order, offering ground-breaking blueprints for the reconstruction of societies and economies in a post-Covid world.

Written for business leaders, economists, policymakers and politically interested citizens, The Resilient Society argues that the concept of resilience can be a compass for developing a social contract that benefits all people.

Author Markus Brunnermeier says, “The Resilient Society calls for a shift in strategic thinking. Instead of simply avoiding risks or blocking shocks, enhancing resilience is a more effective way to deal with shocks. It is key to avoid resilience inhibitors like traps, adverse feedback loops, and tipping points. The book outlines well-reasoned resilience strategies for all policy and business areas that help to make our societies more resilient to Covid and other shocks.”

Markus K Brunnermeier is the Edwards S Sanford Professor at Princeton University and director of Princeton’s Bendheim Center for Finance.