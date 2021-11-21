Read Of The Week (Nov 21 to Nov 27)

The first book from the creator of the wildly popular science YouTube channel, Kurzgesagt — In a Nutshell, this is a gorgeously illustrated deep dive into the immune system that will change how you think about your body forever.

You wake up and feel a tickle in your throat. Your head hurts. You’re mildly annoyed as you get the kids ready for school and dress for work yourself. Meanwhile, an utterly epic war is being fought, just below your skin. Millions are fighting and dying for you to be able to complain as you drink your cup of tea and head out of the door.

So what, exactly, is your immune system? Second only to the human brain in its complexity, it is one of the oldest and most critical facets of life on Earth. In Immune, Philipp Dettmer takes readers on a journey through the fortress of the human body and its defences. There is a constant battle of staggering scale raging within us, full of stories of invasion, strategy, defeat, and noble self-sacrifice. In fact, in the time you’ve been reading this, your immune system has probably identified and eradicated a cancer cell that started to grow in your body.

Enlivened by engaging full-colour graphics and immersive descriptions, Immune turns one of the most intricate, interconnected, and confusing subjects — immunology — into a gripping adventure through an astonishing alien landscape.