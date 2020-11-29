Read Of The Week (Nov 29th to Dec 5th)

Full of lively anecdotes and wisdom, award-winning director and recipient of the Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye’s memoir, A Patchwork Quilt, offers an exciting peek into the creative life of a pioneer of alternate, independent cinematic movement.

Born to noted author and social worker Shakuntala Paranjpye and Russian artist Youra Sleptzoff and granddaughter of acclaimed mathematician Sir R P Paranjpye, Sai started her career at All India Radio, Pune. She then graduated from the National School of Drama, training under Ebrahim Alkazi, and went on to direct many popular and critically acclaimed plays. Later, she joined Doordarshan, where she produced the inaugural programme of Bombay Doordarshan. She is, of course, best known for her landmark films, which won national and international awards — Sparsh, Katha, Disha, Papeeha and Saaz — and the evergreen Chashme Buddoor. Frank and forthright, A Patchwork Quilt is a captivating account of her multifarious journey.