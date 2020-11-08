Read Of The Week (Nov 8 to Nov 14)

What if being lucky was a skill that you could master and share with other people? Modern life is full of chance encounters, changed plans, delayed journeys, human errors and other mishaps. So, what if we use such unpredictability to our advantage? Dr Christian Busch has spent a decade exploring how, if acted upon, unexpected encounters can enhance our world view, expand our circles and create opportunities. In this book, he reveals the secrets behind the hidden force that rules the universe — serendipity. This is a well-researched exploration of an essential life skill that we can all develop easily. By learning to identify and act on serendipity, he says, we can use uncertainty as a pathway to more joyful lives.