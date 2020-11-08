Read Of The Week (Nov 8 to Nov 14)

Read Of The Week (Nov 8 to Nov 14)

The Serendipity Mindset

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 08 2020, 01:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 01:45 ist
The Serendipity Mindset

What if being lucky was a skill that you could master and share with other people? Modern life is full of chance encounters, changed plans, delayed journeys, human errors and other mishaps. So, what if we use such unpredictability to our advantage? Dr Christian Busch has spent a decade exploring how, if acted upon, unexpected encounters can enhance our world view, expand our circles and create opportunities. In this book, he reveals the secrets behind the hidden force that rules the universe — serendipity. This is a well-researched exploration of an essential life skill that we can all develop easily. By learning to identify and act on serendipity, he says, we can use uncertainty as a pathway to more joyful lives. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Books
New
nonfiction

What's Brewing

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Georgia could leave US Senate control unclear till Jan

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: An artiste par excellence

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

Book examines SC judgements on sex, sexuality, gender

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

'How Nipah virus jumps from bats to humans found'

 