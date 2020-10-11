Read Of The Week (Oct 11 to Oct 17th)

Since 1949, when Lata Mangeshkar was first noticed for her extraordinary singing talent in the Mahal song Aayega Aanewala, her magical voice has taken a firm hold of the Indian imagination. The tuneful purity and timeless quality of her voice have had a profound impact. For over six decades, she has reigned supreme in Indian film music and has been conferred in 2001, the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Lata Mangeshkar has recorded more songs than anyone else in the world and yet, despite her extraordinary fame, she is a deeply private person who has mostly shied away from glitz and glamour.

Lata Mangeshkar: In Her Own Voice — this revised edition is a series of fascinating conversations between Lata Mangeshkar and Nasreen Munni Kabir, a London-based documentary filmmaker and author. It takes us into the world of India’s most gifted singer and reveals the person behind the voice that has provided the soundtrack for the lives of billions. The book also includes the views of several film personalities including Khayyam, Naushad, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Yash Chopra, Dilip Kumar and Jaya Bachchan.