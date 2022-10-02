Read Of The Week (Oct 2 to Oct 9)

An epic account of the decades-long battle to control what has emerged as the world's most critical resource — microchip technology — with the United States and China increasingly in conflict.

Today, military, economic, and geopolitical power are built on a foundation of computer chips. Virtually everything — from missiles to microwaves, smartphones to the stock market — runs on chips. Until recently, America designed and built the fastest chips and maintained its lead. Now, America's edge is slipping, undermined by competitors in Taiwan, Korea, Europe, and, above all, China. Today, as Chip War reveals, China, which spends more money each year importing chips than it spends importing oil, is pouring billions into a chip-building initiative to catch up with the US. At stake is America's military superiority and economic prosperity.

Economic historian Chris Miller explains how the semiconductor came to play a critical role in modern life and how the US became dominant in chip design and manufacturing and applied this technology to military systems. Illuminating, timely, and fascinating, Chip War shows that to make sense of the current state of politics, economics, and technology, we must first understand the vital role played by chips.