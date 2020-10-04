Read Of The Week (Oct 4th to Oct 10th)

Read Of The Week (Oct 4th to Oct 10th)

Mahatma Gandhi: The Great Indian Way

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 04 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 01:14 ist
Mahatma Gandhi: The Great Indian Way

The life of Mahatma Gandhi has transformed into legend. In Mahatma Gandhi: The Great Indian Way, Raja Rao upends the genre of the literary biography with an inventive non-linear chronology, through dialogue and anecdote, situating the physical within the metaphysical and with a text that is both retrospective and contemporary at the same time. By mapping genealogies and distilling them, Rao focuses on Gandhi's years in South Africa, the birth of nonviolent resistance and then moves into the epic freedom struggle in India, which brought Gandhi to worldwide renown in his own lifetime. With an emphasis on the idea of dharma as a framework for Gandhism, both in South Africa and India, this is the story of the man as much as the Mahatma. The non-linear chronology that Raja Rao, a celebrated writer of his times, adopted, is unprecedented for any biography of Gandhi — a writing that Rao claimed to be ‘an experiment in honesty’.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gandhi
biography
rajarao

What's Brewing

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

What made this year a record wildfire season?

What made this year a record wildfire season?

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

When a titan falls, the tennis world quakes 

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

Here's how Rs 5, Rs 10 coins can make you millionaire

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

What's contact tracing? How does it work with Covid-19?

 