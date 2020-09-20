Read of the Week (Sept 20th to Sept 26)

Drawing on hundreds of interviews with current and past Netflix employees from around the globe and never-before-told stories of trial and error from CEO Reed Hastings' own career, this book by Reed Hastings and Erin Meyer is the fascinating and untold account of the radical philosophy that drove Netflix, considered to be one of the most inventive companies in the world today.

With Erin Meyer, bestselling author of The Culture Map and one of the world's most influential business thinkers, Reed Hastings dives deep into the controversial ideologies at the heart of the Netflix psyche, which have generated results that are the envy of the business world. With over 193 million members in 190 countries. Netflix is a revolutionary company largely because of a counter-intuitive and radical management culture, which defies tradition and expectation. When Hastings and his team first devised these unorthodox principles, the implications were unknown and untested. This is the story of how these principles made the company one of the most loved brands of today.