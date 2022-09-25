Read Of The Week (Sept 25 to Oct 1)

Sufism, the mystical dimension of Islam, is known for its inclusive nature, as well as its ethics of love and compassion, its devotional music, art and architecture. In India's syncretic culture, Sufism developed a distinct character, and harmoniously embraced the Bhakti traditions of North India.

Rana Safvi's In Search of the Divine delves into the fascinating roots of Sufism, with its emphasis on ihsan, iman and akhlaq, and the impact it continues to have on people from all communities. Safvi relies not only on textual sources but also on her own visits to dargahs across the country, and the conversations she has with devotees and pirs alike. The book evokes in vivid detail the sacred atmosphere she encounters — the reverent crowds, the strains of qawwali and the fragrance of incense, as well as highlights the undeniable yet often forgotten contributions of women in Sufism. The resulting text is at once modern as well as a tribute to its rich and textured past.

Rana Safvi is a renowned writer, scholar and translator. She is a passionate believer in India's unique civilisational legacy and pluralistic culture, which she documents through her writings, podcasts and videos. She has published nine books so far on the culture, history and monuments of India.