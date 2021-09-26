Read Of The Week (Sept 26 to Oct 3)

Rethinking Mahatma Gandhi: The Global Appraisal by Terry Beitzel and Chandrakant Langare is an outcome of a book project to commemorate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. It is an effort to revisit Mahatma Gandhi's life and works and the resultant remapping of Gandhian discourse due to the global need to reassess Gandhism.

This collection exhibits a significant variety in the analytical skills and frameworks employed and demonstrates the incredible reach and breadth of Gandhi's significance. The contemporary concerns, reflected through these articles, result in a review of the already existing themes and preoccupations and help to chart a path forward. The aim is to explore a diverse range of questions and applications relating to the thought and works of Gandhi in the contemporary global context.

The striking feature of this book is the global appraisal of the holistic body of Gandhian thought and discourse. The book is not only structured along the themes of Gandhian works but also circumvents the entire labyrinth of the Gandhian world of thought appraised by scholars around the globe.