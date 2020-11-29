The best sort of gift

It is easy to gift ebooks to your friends and family.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 29 2020, 01:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 01:45 ist

Gifting books, they say, is gifting a whole new world to someone. This is precisely what one can do with the ebook gifting option on Amazon. Gifting an ebook on Amazon is easy. All you have to do is click on the 'Gift this Kindle ebook' button, enter the recipient's email ID, a personalised message, an optional delivery date and pay using your preferred method of payment. The advantages are many. Not only can an ebook be instantly delivered, it can also be scheduled to deliver on important dates up to an year. What's more, it can be read anytime, anywhere on any device — be it your phone, laptop or a Kindle eReader.

You might be wondering if you will find the kind of book you would want to gift. On Amazon eBooks, there is indeed a book for everyone's taste — be it the fiction-loving friend, the fitness freak or a colleague who is spiritually inclined or even that business-savvy cousin! There are even books across genres, be it crime, fantasy, children's fiction, biographies etc and in many regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Kannada. Visit https://www.amazon.in/b?node=22363362031&ref=gfdechr for more details.

Amazon
kindle
ebook

