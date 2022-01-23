The men who rediscovered India

There are many works that examine the relationship between the coloniser and the colonised. While there are several volumes of studies that invest in the criticism of the British ideology (political, social, economic and cultural), there are a few that critically scrutinise the same from the vantage point of contributions of the West.

Forgotten Civilizations: The Rediscovery of India’s Lost History is one such work that sheds light on the contributions made by British colonial officers to the historical and cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent. The book is a well-articulated compilation of 15 narratives, of people who were interesting exceptions and greatly responsible for the discovery of several cultural symbols, ancient scripts and ornate architecture that we take for granted today. In writing this book, the co-authors, Rupa Gupta and Gautam Gupta, have brought together interdisciplinary perspectives on the British colonial rule in India.

The art of translation

Forgotten Civilizations focuses on the translations of many texts that bear testimony to the spread of India’s glory. The immersive reading of the ancient texts, which were mostly written in Sanskrit, revealed its many resemblances to Greek and Latin.

In William Jones’ words, Sanskrit “is of a wonderful structure; more perfect than the Greek, more copious than the Latin, and more exquisitely refined than either.”

The study of the old texts, to mention a few — William Jones’ translation of Kalidasa’s Shakuntala (Sacontalá or The Fatal Ring), Jayadeva’s Geet Govind, Hitopadesa and Manusmriti (seven volumes); The Bhagavad Gita, Or Dialogues of Kreeshna and Arjoon in Eighteen Lectures translated by Sir Charles Wilkins; Nathaniel Halhed’s translation of Upanishad and Mahabharata (unfinished translation); and Mitākṣarā and Dāyabhāga (legal commentaries on Hindu laws of inheritance) translated by Henry Colebrooke — have all invited the West to look at the subcontinent as one of the oldest civilisations.

These works stand as exceptions for they have not only contributed to restoring India’s literature but also remain independent discourses that have consciously prevented European prejudices from seeping in.

Bricks and words

While on the one hand there were texts attracting serious reading and unbiased interpretations and translations, on the other, was the study of buildings and monuments.

The tales of James Prinsep, Thomas and William Daniells, James Fergusson, Sir Alexander Cunningham and Sir John Hubert Marshall usually surface in introducing the subcontinent as one of the oldest civilisations, rich in history, science and culture.

The extensive ink-sketches of ancient buildings, temples, mosques and minarets have added weightage to the fact that India’s cultural heritage was built by minds that were an amalgamation of tradition and individual talent. James Prinsep’s Benares Illustrated is an apt example, where a collection of 17 of his drawings introduced Benares to the Western world making the holy city garner its recognition and fame across the globe.

The credit of decoding the long-forgotten scripts of Brahmi and Kharoshti (ancient writing systems) also goes to Prinsep. Similarly, Fergusson attempted to learn India’s past through “the imperishable records in the rocks, or on sculptures and carvings”, which gave him more details of monuments and the faith and feelings that they represented. Some colonial explorers did make appeals to the colonial government requesting their intervention in restoring and protecting the heritage buildings of India. This gave much exposure to the ornate structures and thus began the recognition and appreciation of Indian art.

Research on Buddhism

Brain Hodgson, an English officer, is known to have been a collector of original documents on Buddhism that had up to that time never been gathered. His supply of materials to the Asiatic Society of Bengal proved to be beneficial to scholars and helped them in their investigations and research on the study of Buddhism.

Famous works such as The Sanskrit Buddhist Literature of Nepal by Dr Rajendra Lal Mitra and Introduction à l’histoire du Bouddhisme Indien (“Legends of Indian Buddhism”) by Eugène Burnouf were based on the manuscripts presented by Hodgson.

The contribution of Hodgson demands thorough appreciation as a collector and as an author.

He was the largest and the most munificent collector of ancient texts and vernacular tracts that have served as a vital source of research both to his contemporaries and future researchers.

Quite interestingly, Forgotten Civilizations provides snippets on how colonial officers like Hodgson proposed the establishment of vernacular colleges for local schoolmasters. This, however, was not implemented and Macaulay’s arguments influenced the government to choose English as a medium of education.

The writers have situated the study mainly in the 18th century, drawing on sociology, history and political science that aids in examining the important social and cultural events that took place in the set time frame. The book is a comprehensive account of those important few who were responsible for popularising oriental studies in Europe, thus helping restructure perceptions about India in the rest of the world.

The lucid writing style and the clear chapter structure go a long way in making this a fascinating read.