The quiet power of picture books

I’ve spent this year learning the craft of writing picture books (PBs). But what are PBs? These are books that convey the information/story with a blend of words and illustrations, sometimes only illustrations. They are usually meant for young readers, although a good PB transcends age.

I’m sure you’re thinking, “How hard can that be?” Well, it’s terribly hard. A PB has to be succinct, convey a whole story/information in a few hundred words. It should have a plot, interesting characters, a climax, a resolution. It should be of the right reading level, with appropriate vocabulary. It should be good to read aloud, and to read silently, and to read multiple times. The words should be like poetry. It should flow well. Kids (the toughest audience!) should like it. Grownups should like it because they’re the ones who’ll have to read it out 13473 times.

Among the hundreds of PBs I read this year as research (and fun!), here are a few of my favourites among the releases of 2021.

Wishes by Muon Thi Van/Victor Ngai — a story about immigration. It is unbelievable how a story with not more than 50 words could move me so much! It’s a great example of a PB that appeals to all ages.

In the hilarious and fabulous Shoo, Crow by Kavitha Punniyamurthi/Priya Kuriyan, two boys try to rid their field of pesky crows, to no avail, until the arrival of Pichu Mama! It’s one of those books where 2+2 makes 10. The words and illustrations are delightful individually but put together, they elevate the book to another level.

In Where Three Oceans Meet by Rajani LaRocca/Archana Sreenivasan, a family made up of three generations travels to Kanyakumari. I loved this because it feels like a piece of my own life in a book. Plus, a gorgeous combination of words and pictures.

The Rock from the Sky by Jon Klassen is a subversive story that makes you laugh and gasp and is told with nearly no words. Proof that PBs need not be sweet, sunny, or predictable.

Runaway: The Daring Escape of Ona Judge by Ray Shepard/Keith Mallett is the true story of George Washington’s slave, who ran away to freedom. Written as a series of questions, the rhythm and the emotion in this book stole my heart. What a wonderful way to bring nonfiction to life!

I Am So Much More Than the Colour of My Skin by Divya Thomas/Ruchi Shah, with its wonderful illustrations, a great refrain, and a topic I feel strongly about, made this an instant favourite.

Run, Little Chaski!: An Inka Trail Adventure by Mariana Llanos/Mariana Ruiz Johnson. It’s so rare to find stories set in ancient Inka. I loved the vibrant pictures and the generous use of words from the Quechua language in this book about a little royal messenger.

Happy reading! And remember, if your little ones refuse to “grow out” of PBs, there’s a reason! Perhaps you should try to “grow into” PBs and discover their magic!

