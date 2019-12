Samra Zafar, the award-winning international speaker, scholar and human rights advocate, has penned a memoir ‘A Good Wife: Escaping the life I never Chose’. It is an intimate, searing account of the author arriving in Canada as a teenage bride, facing abuse from her husband, hatching an escape plan and finally finding the inner strength to walk away from her past to build a new future for herself and her children. A modern-day fairy tale where the heroine saves herself.