Trust the serendipity!

When my niece was two years old, my sister used to read to her the book No, David by David Shannon. David, the little boy in the book, climbs furniture precariously, tracks mud indoors, eats with his mouth open, and so on — and the parent keeps saying, “No, David!”

My niece was at that age where she was testing her limits (What’ll happen if I drop this bottle? Will I be scolded if I draw on the wall?) So whenever she was on the verge of doing something naughty, my sister just said, “David!” and my niece immediately stopped what she was doing. It worked so beautifully, that a few years later, when my nephew entered that age, my sister dug out the book again, hoping that it would work to keep him from doing naughty things too.

But imagine her shock when the same book had the completely opposite effect on him. While my niece took the book as “What not to do”, her brother took it as “All the things I can do!” In fact, he’d think of new naughty things to do, and announce to my sister, “Look! I’m David!”

Needless to say, my sister quickly made the book disappear!

It was the same book, and it had completely different effects on siblings! I’ve always known that even very small children bring to a book their nature and life experiences and take different things away from the book, but it had never been brought home to me as clearly as “No, David” did!

Surprise element

Parents often ask: “Can you recommend a book that’ll make my child eat healthier/deal with bullies/respect time/be well-mannered”. While authors write books on these themes with good intentions, and book reviewers recommend these books with equally good intentions, the truth is that there’s no guarantee what a child will learn from a book.

And even if you think you know your child well, they’ll often surprise you. I was worried that my child would be sad about the ending of E B White’s classic book Charlotte's Web because a couple of her friends’ mothers had told me how their children had sobbed after reading it and hadn’t read it again. But it turned out my child, who we all agreed seemed more sensitive than her friends, loved the book, and it remained her favourite book for many years.

Similarly, a few years later, I was nervous when she read Lockwood and Co series by Jonathan Stroud since she’d never read anything in that genre (mild horror) before, and because some parts of it creeped me out a bit. But it turns out she wasn’t affected by it at all.

I don’t think there’s much use in trying to shield them from this book or that or worrying about what books they read. It’s a little like life itself. You never know what a child will take away from any significant event in their life!

The author has written 12 books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

GobbledyBook is a fortnightly column that gives a peek into the wondrous world of children’s books. Hop on! Or as Alice did, plunge into the rabbit hole.