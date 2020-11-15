What lies between art and wit...

Reading The Bay of Noon (published in 1970) by the Australian-American writer Shirley Hazzard is sort of like watching a painting being built up — layer upon layer of washes and

strokes to create a picture. An impressionist picture — not a realist landscape.

Hazzard has lately been getting attention in the literary press for her collection of short stories that was published this year. The reviews have been, to put it mildly, polarising. While one reviewer basically called the stories historical relics without relevance for the modern age, others have had more passionately admiring responses.

Her prose is most definitely not meant to enthrall and entertain — but rather to introspect. In the case of The Bay of Noon, it is to immerse yourself in the sounds and smells of post-war Naples. It’s here that Jenny, working at a boring admin job in NATO, finds herself witnessing the romance between Gioconda and Gianni. This love story, the central one in the novel, is volatile and unstable, and hopelessly glamorous for Jenny who is trying hard to escape her own unhappy past.

Hazzard, born in Australia in 1931, had worked in government service in the Far East as a young woman before landing up at the UN. The office environment that Jenny deals with in The Bay of Noon — overwhelmingly male and deadened by bureaucracy — is clearly inspired by her own experiences. There’s razor-sharp wit aimed at the remorseless machinery of these places and the contrast between those spaces and the life force of Naples is brought out deftly by Hazzard.

Her love for Italy had developed over the many years that she spent traveling around the country, especially its south, with her husband Francis Steegmuller, a renowned literary critic and translator. The immersion in Neapolitan culture comes through the pages of The Bay of Noon — even more than the human characters that gently push the story forward. It’s the city that takes centrestage and refuses to fade into the background.

Elusive prose

Jenny’s own struggles in the story — to figure out her path in life, what love is and should be, with all the bad romances that surround her – are alluded to in minimalist flashbacks and often elusive prose. Hazzard requires the reader to pay attention to the emotions behind her choice of words and turns of phrase. A recent Los Angeles Times review mentions how Hazzard’s stories were considered out of step with her contemporaries when they were published in The New Yorker in the 1960s. Her work would have seemed a throwback in an era when the prose churned out by macho male authors demanded to be admired for their posturing and style as much as for the stories they told.

The Bay of Noon belongs to that much needed shelf of books narrating stories rooted in the historical past, while telling the essential truth of human emotions and relationships that stay constant even as the world hurtles forward in time.

