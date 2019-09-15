What's on the book rack?

Bone China

Laura Purcell

Bloomsbury, 2019, pp 448, Rs 499

Consumption has ravaged Louise Pinecroft’s family, leaving her and her father alone and heartbroken. But Dr Pinecroft has plans for a revolutionary experiment: convinced that sea air will prove to be the utlimate cure, he houses a group of prisoners suffering from the same disease in the cliffs beneath his new Cornish home.

Backlash

Brad Thor

Simon & Schuster, 2019, pp 384, Rs 699

In ancient texts, there are stories about men who struck from the shadows, seemingly beyond the reach of death itself. Today, men like these are highly prized intelligence agents, military operatives, and assassins. One man is all three.

That Will Never Work

Marc Rundolph

Hachette, 2019, pp 320, Rs 699

This is the incredible untold story of how Netflix went from concept to company by its first CEO Marc Randolph. This book is not only the ultimate follow-your-dreams parable, but also one of the most insightful entrepreneurial stories of our time.

When Life Cartwheels

Raj Supe

Leadstart, 2019, pp 368, Rs 335

This modern-day love story, subtly juxtaposed on the life of the famous 12th-century poet, Jayadeva, author of the luminous Gita Govinda, is born of the churning confluence of two polar opposites — a vivacious dancer and a scholarly sanyasi.

Girl In White Cotton

Avni Doshi

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 288, Rs 599

Antara has never understood her mother Tara’s decisions: walking out on her marriage to follow a guru, living on the streets like a beggar... But when Tara starts losing her memory, Antara searches for a way to make peace with their shared past, a past that haunts them both.

India in the Persianate Age

Richard M Eaton

Penguin, 2019, pp 336, Rs 999

The Indian subcontinent has created its own religions, philosophies and social systems. And yet this ancient land experienced prolonged and intense interaction with the peoples and cultures of East and Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa and, especially, Central Asia and the Iranian plateau.

A Few Good Men

V Pattabhi Ram

ICT Academy Publications, 2019, pp 247, Rs 490

Who wants to be ordinary? Not you. Not me. The good news is that extraordinary men are not born; they are made. A Few Good Men captures the bio-sketch of nine leaders from different walks of life, and to identify their DNA based on direct personal interviews.

Adulting

Neharika Gupta

Harper Collins, 2019, pp 216, Rs 299

Social media manager and popular blogger Aisha is flirty and flamboyant. Ruhi couldn’t be more different from her friend Aisha. Working at Litracy Publishing, she feels grossly underappreciated. What keeps her going are her own ambitions, and her handsome author Tejas. Bold and unapologetic, this is a story of love and self-discovery.