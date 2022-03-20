When an auteur turns author...

In days of yore, films were based on novels. At some point, there was something of a reversal of fortune. The novelisation of films became a thing. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino falls in the latter category.

‘Hollywood 1969 … You shoulda been there!’— the shout lines that appear on the cover over the title give you something of a hint about what to expect. Of course, that the book is by Tarantino is also a clue — both about the contents as well as the reason for the book’s existence. Tarantino’s movie of the same name was something of a sensation. And the novel flows from there.

Before talking about the contents of this novel per se, it might be good to talk about the book itself as an object of attention. Produced like a 60s/70s novel, it is a delightful thing to behold. The font and the colour scheme of the cover as well as the advertisements for other books on the back pages, all conspire to take you back in time. And there, your journey begins.

The terrain is Hollywood in 1969. Flower power dominates the boulevards and many have come to California to partake of its promise of a more fulfilling (read unconstrained and unfettered) life. Besides the film world, the novel also gives us a glimpse of the dark underbelly of that world. Who’s real? Who’s not?

Tarantino’s universe, which is the Hollywood of that time, features a number of popular tinsel-town personalities, both real and fictional. Rick Dalton (played in the movie by Leonardo di Caprio), a fictional actor, is on the verge of being a has-been. His once-promising career has stalled and for years, he has barely survived. He drinks himself into a stupor every night (his preferred poison is whiskey sour) and longs for better days. His stuntman (Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt) drives him around, keeps him company and tries to make Dalton as comfortable as possible. This loser twosome, whom you end up feeling a certain pity for, are the novel’s main characters.

While the movie gave Dalton more air time, the novel delves considerably into Booth’s unsavoury backstory (including allegations of murder). It explains why he hangs on to Dalton since few in Hollywood want to be associated with him. Equally, the novel also sidetracks into the plot of Lancer, a Western TV show (a real one, as it turns out), that features Dalton as the villain, in the pilot episode. Dalton also has to don a new look for the TV series and does so very reluctantly. On the sets of Lancer, he gets talking with the precocious and opinionated eight-year-old Trudi Frazer, whose character is said to have been based on Jodie Foster.

Dalton’s neighbours are the actress Sharon Tate and director Roman Polanski. Both feature prominently in the book as does the star, Steve McQueen.

Bruce Lee is another real-life character who has an important walk-on part in the book (and the movie). On a TV series set, Booth runs into motormouth Bruce Lee, trades punches with him and gives him quite a pasting. Lee is left licking his wounds as Booth walks away, unblemished. So this is the world of Tarantino’s novel. For those familiar with Hollywood, it is fun spotting the many real people who feature in it. Many important popular culture landmarks of that time also find a mention, which adds to the novel’s atmosphere. But the novel would work even otherwise.

Breezy and easy

This is a pulp novel through and through. It makes no pretensions to high art. The dialogue, for those familiar with Tarantino’s films, is of the machine-gun variety, fast-paced, with the witticisms and comebacks flying back and forth. The narration is also expertly-paced with each chapter moving the plot forward several notches and introducing new and intriguing elements to the narration. For those familiar with the movie, it is almost impossible not to play the movie in your head when reading. For those not familiar, it might add to their pleasure of watching the film. The Tarantino movie is now something of a patented form. This novel is perhaps the beginning of the Tarantino novel.