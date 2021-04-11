Why not have a more bookish summer?

Last year, at this time, when I was sharing details about online activities for children during lockdown, little did I imagine that one year later, we would still be in the same situation. Well, we are, and so, here we go again. These are online events since we’re still in a full-blown pandemic.

Neev Literature Festival is conducting a number of online interaction sessions with national and international authors based on their books. They include some pretty big names, like Frances Hardinge, Kate DiCamillo and Jacqueline Woodson. There are Indian authors too, like Venita Coelho and Jane De Suza. More information and registration here: neevliteraturefestival.org/upcoming-events

For children interested in improving their creative writing skills, there are excellent creative writing workshops to look forward to this summer, conducted by established Indian authors.

Nandini Nayar has written over 50 books for children and has been conducting classes for children for quite a while. Details of The Creative Writing Course for Young Writers here: nandininayar.in/creative-writing-courses

Praveena Shivram runs some well-loved workshops, and this summer, she is conducting one on creative writing in general, and another on adventure story writing. Details: praveenashivram.com/workshop.html

Katie Bagli, known for her nature stories, is conducting poem and story writing workshops in association with Turning Point Bookstore. Register on WhatsApp at 7010445612. The bookstore is also conducting reading and storytelling workshops for children of all ages. Find more details here: facebook.com/tptbooks

Reading workshops are becoming increasingly popular. In most of them, children read books by famous authors, and there are discussions and activities related to the book.

Varsha Seshan, another well-known children’s author, conducts reading workshops that children love. Check out her upcoming workshops here: varshaseshan.com/events

Many libraries run reading programmes too. For instance, Cosy Nook Library (cosynooklibrary.com) has a summer reading challenge, with points for each book that they read. Winners get exciting prizes.

Apart from these, there are many more libraries and individuals who are offering something to do during the holidays. Check with your friendly neighbourhood library/bookstore to see if they have anything planned. I’ve gathered details about a few of them below, but please make sure to do your research before signing up!

Bee’s Bookspace conducts discussions and activities based on books (facebook.com/BeesBookspace). Dream Library holds storytelling sessions for younger kids, and a book club for older kids (facebook.com/thedreamlibrarybooks). There are storytelling and reading sessions at The Purple Umbrella (facebook.com/ThePurpleUmbrella1)

The Talking Town program has been running for four years, with reading and writing workshops for children. Details at speakercity.in

Also, check out information on writing workshops at Hangout Library (myhangout.in/blog/). The Enlit Fest at Enlit Kids (enlitkids.com), Bukmuk library (bukmuk.com), and a book club at The Reading Eyes Book Club (on Facebook).

Of course, if your kids just want to read, and don’t want to be bothered with workshops, then just let them enjoy their holidays any way they want!

The author has written 10 books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

