'Writing is a political act'

Celebrated Tamil litterateur, Imayam (pen name of V Annamalai), has won many awards including the 2020 Sahitya Akademi Award for his novel ‘Sellatha Panam’ (Useless Money). Recently, he was chosen for the Kuvempu National award for 2022.

Author of six novels, six collections of short stories and a novella, Imayam, a member of the DMK party, writes about the realities around him, about Dalits, caste, patriarchy, women, injustice and oppression. His recent novella, ‘Vaazhga Vaazhga’ (Long live, Long Live), is a contemporary political story dealing with two Dravidian parties and focuses on the loss of innocent lives at political events. His first novel, ‘Koveru Kaludaigal’ (Beasts of Burden, 1994) is a searing tale of caste oppression.

Many of his works have now been translated into English, the most recent being ‘Video Mariamman And Other Stories’. Excerpts from an interview

Did the Sahitya Akademi Award come late?

Yes, leading writers, critics and publishers at that time expected the Akademi award for ‘Koveru Kaludhaigal’. Through the years, expectations were still alive but it didn’t happen. It was only in 2020 I was given the award for my fifth novel ‘Sellatha Panam’. Justice delayed is justice denied but I’m not blaming the Sahitya Akademi for this. However, I need to point out the disparities in the selection process. It should be based on the quality of the text and not the experience and age of the writer.

When I started writing, I didn’t know anything about the Sahitya Akademi. I have never indulged in any literary or caste politics to gain recognition. I don’t think it is important for writers to go after awards. The greatest recognition for a writer is withstanding the test of time. If my works continue to be read and criticised even after 200 or 300 years, that would be real recognition.

How easy or difficult it is to write stories weaved from real life?

All my works are inspired by real-life incidents; of people, I know. I write what I see and what I hear from society. The characters in my stories are not from my imagination but from my life. However, I wouldn’t say that my works completely lack the fictional element. I don’t invent my stories but I invent ways to present them.

I write because I think about our society, and my writing helps me to think more about it. I have some questions about society and I transform them into my stories. I believe I have found some answers too.

‘Koveru Kazhudhaigal’, by portraying the plight of the Pudhirai Vannars, persuaded the Tamil Nadu Government to set up a Welfare Board way back in 2006, benefitting thousands from the community. ‘Pethavan’ has sold over three lakh copies and has been translated into Telugu, English and French.

Your stories always have strong women characters...

Yes, my stories are filled with women and this is not my conscious choice. It is the demand of my stories. The characters are strong and gritty because that’s how they are in real life. All my characters hold a mirror to reality. I understand the real socio-economic and political conditions of Tamil society through these women.

Should writers be active in politics?

As an active DMK member, I learned a lot about the workings of the political system in Tamil Nadu. Some of my short stories and a novel are the products of my direct political experiences. I also learnt the importance and inevitability of politics in everyday life. I strongly believe that writing is a political act. How can a literary text be apolitical? How can writers escape their political reality? I see my writing as a product of the socio-political reality that I live in; If you reject politics you are distancing yourself from society. Take the caste system. Even though the caste structure in Tamil Nadu has undergone significant changes post-globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation, Dalits continue to face discrimination in one way or another.

Access to better education and jobs has given Dalits only a momentary escape from the shackles of the caste system. Caste in India is a ticking time bomb; it may explode at any time.

Have you faced threats for your writing?

It is true that many of my novels have created heated controversies. ‘Koveru Kaludhaigal’ was termed an anti-Dalit novel as it highlighted caste inequalities within oppressed castes. Some warned me not to talk about such issues.

‘Pethavan’ faced strong criticism from some politicians belonging to the ‘upper caste’ that it talks about. It was particularly intriguing that the writers and intellectuals belonging to that caste reacted in the same way! Perhaps because of my strong political background and support from major parties, I don’t get many threats.