YA books that are just right!

Over the last few months, I’m reading a lot of Young Adult (YA) books, which are books for older teens. I gravitate towards YA when I want complex plots but not too much darkness or despair in my reading. At such times, young adult books are just right. Here are some YA books I’ve liked recently.

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee is a historical fiction book about a Chinese American teen living in 19th century America, trying to make her way in a world that can’t seem to decide what her place in it is. She works as a lady’s maid but at night, turns into the spirited secret writer of an advice column for a local newspaper. I loved the voice of the narrator and the themes of feminism and independence. Besides, it’s always exciting discovering a new piece of history from the eyes of an unlikely and likeable narrator.

All of Me by Venita Coelho is historical fiction set in 19th century England. A young boy with multiple personalities sets out in search of answers to what happened to his parents, and his journey leads him to the Kohinoor diamond. Written with humour and action, this award-winning book is a page-turner.

Saira Zariwala is Afraid by Shabnam Minwalla. I enjoy the author’s writing — what seems like effortless prose, chuckle-worthy humour and excellent details. At heart is a mystery of a voice on a phone and a missing person. Set in present-day Mumbai, with a relatable narrator, this story is full of tension and suspense.

Children of the Hidden Land by Mandira Shah. I can’t say I’ve come across many children’s books set in India’s North East, so I was looking forward to reading this. April goes looking for her missing friend Henthoiba and discovers unexpected truths — how children are trafficked and trained to become soldiers. Another exciting and unusual read.

The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne by Jonathan Stroud. I am a fan of this author and I was happy to hear he has come out with a new series, and it doesn’t disappoint. Set in a fantasy future England, Scarlett McCain survives using just her wits and conducting heists for a living. She is happy to be by herself until she meets Albert Browne, who she thinks is a burden until she discovers his strange powers.

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green. This is a pageturner science fiction story set in New York, but apart from the story itself, I enjoyed and appreciated the author’s observation of today’s society, on lives lived on social media, the repercussions of viral fame and popularity and what it means to the individual and the society. This book, and its sequel A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor, are not YA. However, they are appropriate for older teens, and I think those who are getting sucked into social media ought to read these books.

I’m always in awe of the ability of YA books to help teens begin to navigate the adult world!

The author has written 14 books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

