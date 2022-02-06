You're never too old...

I recently learnt that some grownups who want to borrow children’s books to read are so reluctant to admit that they’re borrowing the books for themselves, that they lie to the librarians, saying they’re borrowing them for their (imaginary) children!

This both amused and saddened me. We love to pretend to have loftier reading habits than we actually do. And especially when it comes to books for children, most grownups don’t want to admit to reading them for pleasure, because on some level, they think it is intellectually “inferior”.

But, you know how different friends play different roles in your life? They’re all important, but they fulfil different emotional, intellectual and practical needs in you. Books are like that. And if children’s books fill a certain hole in you, then why not embrace them?

I know it is hard to believe that as an adult, you can actually enjoy a children’s book. I was once in your place. But if you want to make a start, the best place could be with a Young Adult (YA) book (meant for ages 12 to 18). During the pandemic, a lot of people have been unable to focus on their regular grown-up reading due to various reasons. But they’ve been able to read YA. And I can see why.

YA books are similar in theme and treatment to adult books. Complex worlds, complex characters, more focus on internal thoughts and personal development than in books for younger children. But of course, there are differences. The main one is that the protagonist is usually an older teen. And many YA books are about growing up and coming of age. But the fights the characters fight, and the problems they face along the way are equivalent to what’s found in books for adults. Also, though there can be equally dark themes in YA books as in adult books, the treatment is not as dark, intense, or gory. There are evil characters, but they stop short of being extremely depraved or perverted. There is sadness and death, but it’s treated with a lighter touch than in adult books. Also, most YA books end well, or at least with hope for a better future.

So, a grownup reading YA gets all the hits and the highs of a complex plot, but without too much discomfort. And in a world that’s already confusing and troubled, this kind of book provides comfort.

My YA reading hasn’t been extensive, so I’ll just recommend doing an internet search for “Best of” lists in genres you like, be it YA detective stories, historical fiction, college stories, humour, romance, fantasy, dystopian, science fiction and even YA nonfiction! Since YA is such a popular genre and since teens are the ones into it, you’ll find loads of talk about YA books on the internet and social media. And I bet some books you thought were grownup books are actually YA because grownups are the ones that have made them bestsellers!

The author has written 12 books for children and can be reached at www.shruthi-rao.com

GobbledyBook is a fortnightly column that gives a peek into the wondrous world of children’s books. Hop on! Or as Alice did, plunge into the rabbit hole.