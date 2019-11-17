Autumn leaves and fields of gold

"My God I never knew my profile is similar to Vivian Leigh. It’s a real compliment,” exclaims Andie MacDowell , actor of Grey Stroke, Sex Lies and Videotape and Love After Love. She was recently in Kolkata as a guest of honour for the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Speaking about the acting classes she conducted at the film festival, Andie said, “I did hold similar classes in New York. To me, acting is a combination of study, method and natural instincts. I respect Brecht, Stanslavsky, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and New York Soap Opera. But I do not follow any individual school of acting. I received a fabulous response at Kolkata while conducting my acting class.”

Is Andie Macdowell averse to the digital medium, we ask. “Certainly not. As a creative person how can I go against modern technology? It is actually easier to preserve and restore films in celluloid format,” she replies.

Francis Ford Coppola once said that Andie MacDowell reacts well with her glittering eyes. Andie smiles again and says, “O my God! I never knew this. Coppola sir is an icon whom I respect a lot. I learnt a a lot while working with great actors and directors like John Malkovich, Robert Alterman and Gerard Diupardiu. Every film is a lesson in acting for me.”

In Kolkata, Andie made it a point to visit Satyajit Ray’s house. “It was like a pilgrimage for me. I was warmly received by Ray’s son Sandip. I marvel at The Apu Trilogy whenever I view it. It was an experience I will cherish as I saw Ray’s study room, his easy chair and archives. I am overwhelmed.”

While in India, Andie travelled to various corners of India from Mumbai to Rajasthan to Kolkata. She even took the local train in Mumbai. “The city has a fast paced life. Rajasthan has a historical essence, while Kolkata is full of life, enthusiasm and cultural activities. I really love India.”

Speaking about her current assignments she states, ”Steven Sodenberg will soon direct me in an eight short stories television show for a new channel named Quibbies. Each of the stories are fascinating, humanitarian and socially meaningful. I will also perform a Broadway comedy show for BBC entitled Cooco.” Liv Ullman is an all-time favourite of Andie. So are John Cassavetes, Ingmar Bergman and Gena Rowlands. Andie says, “I love Alfred Hitchcock movies as much as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan.” Andie is also an active member of the National Forest Foundation. She says, “It is my duty to save and preserve nature and ecology. A pink rose is my beloved. I develop a sense of despair and then have an urge to revolt against those who are ruining nature. No one has the right to kill natural riches. They are enemies of the people.” Andie turns to music as she finds it therapeutic. She says, “I am always moved by songs of Louis Armstrong, George Harrison’s numbers created during his India visit and Nana Muscouri. Autumn Leaves and Fields of Gold by Ela Cassidy is the song which speaks musically about my life.”