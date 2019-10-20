Nothing scripted, it’s all for real

Reality shows on Indian television have come a long way in the last decade. What started as talent hunt competitions have transformed into full-fledged entertainment shows. Without being judgmental about it, one must accept the fact that it has nurtured many a celebrity — past and present. Nach Baliye – the dance reality show for couples makes it even more interesting by bringing partners under the arc lights.

This year, the ninth season of Nach Baliye is on and one of the participants who has grabbed eyeballs is Vishal Aditya Singh – for both pleasant and unpleasant reasons. His interactions with his former girlfriend Madhurima Tuli has grabbed everyone’s attention. The couple had been together for a while after they met on the sets of Chandrakanta but eventually parted ways. While their dancing won them accolades, their behaviour raised many eyebrows.

In a candid conversation, Vishal Aditya Singh bares it all:

The initial days in Mumbai …

I came from Bihar with just a dream and nothing else. I have stayed with four people in a one room flat. The house where I used to live was infested with cockroaches. To save money I used to walk for my auditions. But I have no complaints. Those were the days which taught me a lot. Now I have reached a position in my career and life where I am capable of doing things for my family.

His first reality show …

Nach Baliye is my first reality show. For quite some time, I wanted to do a reality show, but the right opportunity was not coming my way. I came to Mumbai to become a hero, thus dance was an integral part of my preparation and passion. In Nach Baliye, not only am I being able to live my passion, but am also getting paid for it. It could not get better. I will utilise this opportunity fully.

His dancing idol…

I have always enjoyed the process of dancing and always danced with passion. My idol in dancing is Govinda. The way he dances and entertains his viewers is amazing. Even today, he is so good. Like Michael Jackson is in the West, Govinda is for India. My second favourite would be Hrithik Roshan.

The break-up …

Love is beautiful and break-up is ugly — let’s face that. Madhurima and I worked together in a show and started seeing each other. But then there came a time when we realised we were not meant for each other and it was better to part ways. It was indeed a very sad experience for me but I never went into depression. There are people who think that we are participating in Nach Baliye 9 because we want to reconcile, but that is not the case at all. I really don’t want to attach any more importance to this relationship. What is over is over. I do not want to waste time on something that is not meant for me.

If I did not become an actor …

I would have been a cricketer probably. I have played cricket till the district-level and wanted to become a cricketer. Unfortunately, I couldn’t make it to the state-level. Today, the situation in Bihar is much better. But it was very different during my growing up years. There was no proper guidance and even awareness around education was less. When I decided to become a part of the glamour industry, I was determined to do something for my state. People in Bihar have a strong fascination for India Administrative Services and to clear the exam they struggle for years. I really wonder why because there are other avenues as well. Farming is a big thing there and I would like to encourage people to do something big in farming. I also want to do something to eradicate the dowry system from my state.

