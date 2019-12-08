Pat on the back

Individually, they are in different zones. Arjun Kapoor badly needs a hit after many flops in a row. Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of Luka Chhupi and Housefull 4, never mind an Arjun Patiala flunking badly in between.

But for both, Panipat is an adventure they enjoyed, as it is their first historical. Arjun is playing Sadashivrao, a Peshwa of no ordinary mettle, while Kriti Sanon essays his wife Parvatibai, a woman of substance who even went to war against the invaders with her husband.

Happily, the two get along famously, though Arjun terms Kriti “my second-most important co-star after my horse.” Retorts Kriti when Arjun’s volume is high as he talks to a journalist nearby: “Hello! Are you going for another battle? Your voice is loud enough to be recorded here as well.”

Horse tales

Quips Arjun, “Kriti thinks she was my most important co-star, but actually that position belongs to my horse Jabbar. I had to ride on him with my full armour and control him during the action sequences. I practiced riding every morning at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course for two months aur end mein ghoda mujhe chala raha tha (and finally the horse was controlling me) I guess the poor animals suffer more as we are sitting on them. Jabbar came with me to Jaipur and I fed him many biscuits and carrots. My director (Ashutosh Gowariker) advised me to ride him daily from my vanity van to the sets to make him feel secure.”

He smiles and decides to talk on his “second-most important co-star,” too. “Without Kriti, I would not be Sadashivrao, because she completes me.” Women normally pined for husbands during battles that could last from a few days to over a year, but Kriti’s character was always alongside me even there. As the line in the trailer goes, she tells me, ‘Sukh mein tumhare peeche rahoongi, dukh mein aage aaoongi (I will be behind you during happy times, and will come forward during the tough phases.) On a personal level, he raves, “We would entertain each other, as our mental states, if I may say so, had a nice similarity, Kriti is a great example of someone who has made it big as an outsider, showing everyone that the industry is a nice place. She is well-spoken, well-behaved, has never chased stardom but done all kinds of work, and she represents the nice part of upcoming womanhood in India.”

Making the choice

Kriti, who just smiles warmly when we ask her view of her “most important co-star,” says that Bareilly Ki Barfi helped open a lot of doors for her when asked about her choice of roles. “Maybe I am attracted to such roles and I end up choosing roles that are different and weighty. It is always a strong combination of what is offered and what you choose. And in this case, Ashutosh sir is someone who has never had weak women in his films.”

She adds that she has covered different regions of the country through her characters. “I have covered Gwalior, my hometown Delhi, Bareilly, and I am now playing a village girl from Mandaawa, a village in Rajasthan, in Mimi, the adaptation of the Marathi National award-winning film Mala Aai Vhaychaya (I want to become a mother) on surrogacy. But I am a Maharashtrian in Panipat.”

However, Panipat also sees her play, for the first time, a real person — queen Parvatibai. How challenging was that, and speaking some Marathi? Musing on the query, she replies, “Once you start enjoying something, it is not challenging anymore. I think the only tough part was constantly reminding myself that I was not in today’s era. Certain expressions and reactions of ours are very contemporary and I had to avoid them consciously. As for the language, I think I fortunately have a good grasping power, especially in the pronunciation. When I did a Telugu film recently, they complimented me as well, saying that I was speaking it like them.”

Going natural

However, rather than use prosthetics, Arjun actually went bald, though there was a look–test done with artificial patches. “It wouldn’t have been the same. I shaved my head on November 16, 2018 and my moustache was also home-grown.” For his part, Arjun calls himself a “Maharashtrian, though I am a Punjabi.” He can understand Marathi completely, can speak the language as he has

also learnt it in school, but prefers not to, in case he makes a slip and offends

anyone. “But Ashutosh sir laid a great foundation,” Arjun goes on. “The sets, costumes, ambience — no mobile phones were allowed — listening to Marathi actors gave the feeling of that era, for which I have high regard.”

Both are unanimous in referring to their director as their one-man source of research, who was “better than a history book.” His passion and eye for detail, they agree, made their job so easy. Plus, both concur that the emphasis was on making the characters as human and contemporary as possible, despite the era.