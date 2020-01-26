Quiet heroes

A judicious choice of films, especially in the last five years, a cool and cerebral approach to their careers, and reinvention as per the times has led to this advantageous situation. The stupendous success in recent weeks of Good Newwz, Akshay’s home production based on IVF, and the even bigger success of Ajay’s home production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, India’s first true-blue 3D blockbuster, are their

latest mov(i)es upwards.

Though along with the three Khans, both have remained superstars almost from the times they started out in the early 1990s, the two have gauged the paradigm changes in trends and audience preferences better than them. Even more importantly, among the 50-plus club, they have (rightly so) never believed that their films ran primarily because of them. They understand that films work, and stars don’t make films but vice-versa: hence their yen for affordable production costs that give profits down the entire chain of producers, distributors and theatre-

owners. The bottom-line is also that, since 2018, the Khans have been having bad streaks — entirely due to poor selection of films. Films like Thugs Of Hindostan (Aamir’s last release), Zero (Shah Rukh Khan’s mammoth blunder) and now the oh-so-done-to-death Dabangg 3 have eroded the Khan supremacy, if not annulled it.

And it is in this atmosphere that both Akshay and Ajay are making welcome, brisk headway. Confident of themselves, their craft and their subjects, their chameleonic ability to shift gears from action to comedy to drama to real stories has given them a distinct edge in these times when audiences want value-for-money, and superstars, smaller names or newbies are completely incidental. What’s more, their natural style of acting makes them perfect for the old Hindi cinema style of multiple assignments in a year, that ends up keeping them fit as they do not have to lose or gain weight, and shows their versatility too. As Akshay said, “It takes me half a day to get into a character. “ And the same holds true for Ajay.

Debuts

Akshay Kumar’s debut was piquant: he first appeared as a karate instructor in one sequence in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 Aaj, something he was in real life then. By that time, he had signed Pramod Chakravorty’s Deedar in the lead (the director had told this writer that he was the only newcomer then who “looked like a hero”). However, that film was delayed and Akshay’s first release was Saugandh, which fared quite well. Akshay, luckily, had also got his first hit in Abbas-Mustan’s Khiladi before Deedar finally released and flopped. Ajay’s opening innings were with a super-hit in Phool Aur Kaante, where his reel entry was straddling two bikes — a sequence still remembered.

1990s

Khiladi got Akshay that tag through seven more films till 2012, of which five did well. In the ‘90s, his other significant hits were Mohra, Yeh Dillagi, Suhaag, Sabse Bada Khiladi and Dil To Pagal Hai. However, he had a huge flop run towards the end and decided to migrate to Canada before Jaanwar (1999) succeeded and he stayed on. This explains his controversial Canadian citizenship. Ajay had hits in Jigar, Dilwale, Suhaag, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and won his first National Award for Zakham.

2000s

In the millennium, Akshay, now typecast as an action star decided to break out, and accepted Priyadarshan’s comedy Hera Pheri and Dharmesh Darshan’s romantic Dhadkan. The success of these two films ended his “boredom with work” (read action) and he began to grow as an actor. Awara Pagal Deewana, Andaaz, Khakee, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome and Singh Is Kinng showed his huge range as an actor.

Ajay accepted his first two negative roles in Deewangee, Khakee and Kaal and blended them with a grey turn in Company, also attempting comedy again after Pyaar To… and Masti with excellent results. Also released were the first two films in the Golmaal franchise and his production All The Best, besides Bhoot, Zameen and Qayamat. He won his second National Award for The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Here is where both the actors had their flings with offbeat cinema: Ajay did Raincoat, GangaaJal and U Me Aur Hum, while Akshay wanted to please wife Twinkle (who wanted a National Award for him) and did 8X10: Tasveer.