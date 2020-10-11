A bittersweet addiction

The Espresso Martini has just what you need: a jolt of caffeine made decadent with a creamy coffee liqueur served up in a classy V-shaped glass, garnished with a few coffee beans. Although not a true Martini, the Espresso Martini is perhaps the best known of contemporary classic cocktails to emerge from the 1990s. The honour of this deliciously smooth cocktail invention goes to British bartending guru Dick Bradsell. He is credited with revolutionising the cocktail scene in London. Bradsell created the drink with a combination of vodka, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur and sugar, shaken into a frothy mix of bittersweet addiction. The three beans atop the Espresso Martini aren’t just for decorative purposes, they’re meant to represent health, happiness, and prosperity!

Ingredients

2 oz Vodka

1 oz Espresso

½ oz Coffee Liqueur

¼ oz simple syrup (1:1)

Method

Once the sugar syrup is cold, pour 1 tbsp into a cocktail shaker along with a handful of ice, the vodka, espresso and coffee liqueur.

Shake until chilled and foamy or until the outside of the cocktail shaker feels icy cold. The froth is made from the drink being shaken and cold.

Strain into chilled glass and garnish with three coffee beans if you like.